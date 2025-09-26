Home / India News / Caste census tech issues resolved, survey to speed up now: CM Siddaramaiah

Caste census tech issues resolved, survey to speed up now: CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah asserted that the survey would be completed within the stipulated period and stressed that there would be no extension

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
"The survey work started on September 22 and will be completed by October 7. There are some technical issues, all of which have to be resolved. They have almost been sorted out. So, the survey work will be held in a full-fledged manner from today," S
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the technical issues affecting the Social and Educational Surveywidely referred to as the "caste census"have "almost been sorted out", and that the survey will now proceed in a full-fledged manner.

He asserted that the survey would be completed within the stipulated period and stressed that there would be no extension.

Concerns have been raised over the "slow pace of the survey", with technical glitches and server issues affecting data collection.

Siddaramaiah chaired a video-conference meeting with ministers, senior officials, Backward Classes Commission Chairman Madhusudan R Naik, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and Zilla Panchayat CEOs of all districts.

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to continue until October 7.

"The survey work started on September 22 and will be completed by October 7. There are some technical issues, all of which have to be resolved. They have almost been sorted out. So, the survey work will be held in a full-fledged manner from today," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters, he said all DCs and CEOs had been instructed to take the survey "very seriously" to ensure it is completed within the deadline.

"There is no question of extension of the survey period. The survey will have to speed up. From today, in all districts it will speed up, including in Bengaluru," he added.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday declined to stop the survey but directed the State Backward Classes Commission to maintain the confidentiality of the collected data and ensure voluntary participation of citizens.

The chief minister assured, "Whatever conditions imposed by the court will be followed."  Enumerators, mostly government school teachers, visiting households door to door, have faced technical problems with the survey app in several locations.

Officials said server issues, failure in OTP generation, and network disruptions have affected data collection.

The survey will involve around 1.75 lakh enumerators covering about 7 crore people in nearly 2 crore households across the state.

Conducted at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore, the exercise uses a 60-question questionnaire and is being carried out "scientifically", according to officials.

The commission is expected to submit its report to the government by December.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested by Leh police amid statehood protest

SC allows limited manufacturing of green crackers, bar sales in Delhi-NCR

LIVE news updates: Two Maoist operatives charged in BJP leader's murder case

Delhi HC orders status quo on removal of social media posts on Adani

India's forest area increase 2.5% in 10 years; 'very dense' forests up 22%

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka governmentSiddaramaiahCastecensus

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story