Caste census tech issues resolved, survey to speed up now: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the technical issues affecting the Social and Educational Surveywidely referred to as the "caste census"have "almost been sorted out", and that the survey will now proceed in a full-fledged manner.

He asserted that the survey would be completed within the stipulated period and stressed that there would be no extension.

Concerns have been raised over the "slow pace of the survey", with technical glitches and server issues affecting data collection.

Siddaramaiah chaired a video-conference meeting with ministers, senior officials, Backward Classes Commission Chairman Madhusudan R Naik, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and Zilla Panchayat CEOs of all districts.

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to continue until October 7. "The survey work started on September 22 and will be completed by October 7. There are some technical issues, all of which have to be resolved. They have almost been sorted out. So, the survey work will be held in a full-fledged manner from today," Siddaramaiah said. Speaking to reporters, he said all DCs and CEOs had been instructed to take the survey "very seriously" to ensure it is completed within the deadline. "There is no question of extension of the survey period. The survey will have to speed up. From today, in all districts it will speed up, including in Bengaluru," he added.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday declined to stop the survey but directed the State Backward Classes Commission to maintain the confidentiality of the collected data and ensure voluntary participation of citizens. The chief minister assured, "Whatever conditions imposed by the court will be followed." Enumerators, mostly government school teachers, visiting households door to door, have faced technical problems with the survey app in several locations. Officials said server issues, failure in OTP generation, and network disruptions have affected data collection. The survey will involve around 1.75 lakh enumerators covering about 7 crore people in nearly 2 crore households across the state.