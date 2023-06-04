Home / India News / Sri Lanka President mourns loss of lives in Odisha 3-trains accident

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India following the tragic multiple train collision in Odisha

IANS Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 2:20 AM IST
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India following the tragic multiple train collision in Odisha.

In a letter addressed to India's Prime Minister, President Wickremesinghe expressed his profound sadness upon learning about the devastating incident, President's Media Division (PMD) announced on Saturday.

The President emphasised that the people of Sri Lanka stand united in their sympathy and support for India during this difficult time.

"President Wickremesinghe extended his condolences to the Government of India and the bereaved families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. He also expressed his wishes for a swift recovery to those who have been injured," PMD said.

The President also assured Modi that the thoughts and prayers of Sri Lanka are with the families of the victims, and he hoped that they would find the strength and resilience to overcome their grief, the statement added.

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

