Srinagar records season's first sub-zero night as mercury dips in valley

Except for Kokernag, in south Kashmir, which recorded a minimum of 1.4 degrees Celsius, all other weather stations across the valley recorded sub-zero night temperature

Srinagar, clock tower, Srinagar clock tower
The night temperature in Srinagar was two degrees below normal for the season (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Srinagar city experienced the first sub-zero night of the season as the minimum temperature at most places of Kashmir plummeted below the freezing point, officials said on Monday.

The city recorded a minimum of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, Meteorological Department officials here said.

They said it was the first sub-zero as well as the coldest night of the season so far.

The night temperature in Srinagar was two degrees below normal for the season.

Except for Kokernag, in south Kashmir, which recorded a minimum of 1.4 degrees Celsius, all other weather stations across the valley recorded sub-zero night temperature, the MeT officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum in Gulmarg ski resort settled at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till November 15 and said there is a possibility of a further fall in the night temperature.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SrinagarKashmirJammu and Kashmirweather

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

