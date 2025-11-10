Srinagar records season's first sub-zero night as mercury dips in valley

Srinagar city experienced the first sub-zero night of the season as the minimum temperature at most places of Kashmir plummeted below the freezing point, officials said on Monday.

The city recorded a minimum of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, Meteorological Department officials here said.

They said it was the first sub-zero as well as the coldest night of the season so far.

The night temperature in Srinagar was two degrees below normal for the season.

Except for Kokernag, in south Kashmir, which recorded a minimum of 1.4 degrees Celsius, all other weather stations across the valley recorded sub-zero night temperature, the MeT officials said.