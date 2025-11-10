Home / India News / 'I miss breathing': Protesters detained in Delhi anti-pollution march

'I miss breathing': Protesters detained in Delhi anti-pollution march

Several protesters, including and children, lined up in front of India Gate, wearing masks and holding posters in their hands demanding clean air

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
The national capital woke up to another morning blanketed in thick smog on Monday, with air pollution levels continuing to remain alarmingly high across the city despite the government's efforts. (Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As Delhi-NCR grappled with toxic smog and worsening air quality, residents took to the streets on Sunday evening, demanding urgent government action for clean air. Groups of students, parents, and environmental activists gathered at India Gate, holding placards that read “I miss breathing", “Right to live, not just survive", and “Delhi is injurious to health".
 
However, several protesters were detained by the Delhi police for assembling without permission. The detentions led to widespread controversy and backlash, drawing criticism from citizens and the Opposition.

What the protesters said

Videos on social media showed citizens being escorted into police buses. One of the detained protesters shouted, “Delhi Police is detaining us for demanding clean air in our city.”
 
Environmental activist Bhavreen Khandari told PTI that the group had sought an appointment with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta but were refused. 
  “Every third child already has damaged lungs; they will live nearly 10 years less than those growing up in cleaner air,” she said.
 
Another protester said, “During (former chief minister) Sheila Dikshit’s term, Delhi was known as a green capital. Today, it’s among the world’s most polluted cities. Politicians keep blaming each other instead of taking responsibility.”
 
A recent Reuters report ranked Delhi among the world’s most polluted cities, with air quality reaching the ‘severe’ category after Diwali.

What the police said

The Delhi Police defended their actions, stating that protesters were detained for assembling without prior permission.
 
A police official told PTI: “There was no permission to hold a protest at India Gate. To maintain law and order and ensure security arrangements, some people were detained.” 
  DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla added that the detentions were preventive in nature.
He reiterated that Jantar Mantar remains the only designated protest site in the city, where permission can be sought through proper procedure.

Rahul Gandhi slams government

Sharing a video of the police detaining protesters, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the government’s response. "The right to clean air is a basic human right. The right to peaceful protest is guaranteed by our Constitution. Why are citizens who have been peacefully demanding clean air being treated like criminals?" he asked.
 
"Air pollution is affecting crores of Indians, harming our children and the future of our nation. But the government, which came to power through vote chori, simply doesn’t care, nor is it even attempting to solve this crisis. We need to take decisive action on air pollution right now instead of attacking citizens asking for clean air," he added.

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'

The national capital woke up to another morning blanketed in thick smog on Monday, with air pollution levels continuing to remain alarmingly high across the city. At 8 am, the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 379, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 
  Visibility remained low across several parts of the city, while residents reported eye irritation, sore throats, headaches, and respiratory discomfort. On Sunday at 4 pm, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 370, also in the ‘very poor’ category.
 
The CPCB classifies AQI values between 0 and 50 as ‘good,’ 51–100 as ‘satisfactory,’ 101–200 as ‘moderate,’ 201–300 as ‘poor,’ 301–400 as ‘very poor,’ and 401–500 as ‘severe.’

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Houses flooded, vehicles swept away as KWA water tank collapses in Kochi

India, Saudi Arabia sign Haj Agreement, quota fixed at 175,025 for 2026

AAP, Congress, BJP announce candidates for upcoming Delhi MCD bypolls

High-pitched election campaigning for Nuapada by-election in Odisha ends

PM Modi lauds rising youth participation in Ironman 70.3 Goa event

Topics :Delhi air qualityProtestDelhi PollutionDelhi Policepollution in Indiaair pollutionBS Web ReportsRekha Gupta

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story