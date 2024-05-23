Home / India News / SRK doing well, confirms manager Pooja Dadlani as actor suffers heat stroke

SRK doing well, confirms manager Pooja Dadlani as actor suffers heat stroke

'To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern,' Dadlani posted on her Instagram Stories

SRK, Shah Rukh Khan
KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan greets the crowd after the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 T20 between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad's, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. KKR won the match by 8 wickets to enter the finals. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan is doing well, his manager Pooja Dadlani said on Thursday, a day after the Bollywood superstar was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad due to a heat stroke.

Shah Rukh was on Wednesday admitted to multi-speciality K D Hospital in Ahmedabad, where he had attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern," Dadlani posted on her Instagram Stories.
 

Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It rose to 45.9 degrees on Wednesday.

KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 here.

Videos shared by the official X account of KKR showed Khan celebrating his team's triumph with a lap of honour, with his children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan accompanying him.

Khan also greeted fans and players at the stadium.

Topics :Shah Rukh KhanBollywoodIPL

First Published: May 23 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

