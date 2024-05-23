Several Mumbai-Pune trains cancelled from May 28 to June 2; check full list

According to a Hindustan Times report, several trains have been cancelled or rescheduled on the Mumbai-Pune route as expansion work gets underway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) platforms 10 and 11 from May 28 to June 2, 2024. The final destination for some trains will now be Dadar. Pragati Express and Deccan Express are among the trains that are cancelled.

Many trains running between Pune and Mumbai have been cancelled due to platform maintenance work which is expected to last for a fortnight.

Indian Railways has stated that the decision has been taken due to scheduled special blocks to facilitate pre-non-interlocking (NI) work. The maintenance work involves the extension of platforms 10/11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) accommodating 24-coach trains.

The railway department issued a statement urging passengers to cooperate and understand the necessity of this temporary cancellation. “Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the statement also reads.

Check Full List of Mumbai – Pune Route Cancelled Trains :

Trains cancelled on May 28, 2024:

Train No. 12126: Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12125: Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Trains cancelled on May 29, 2024:

Train No. 12126: Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12125: Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Trains cancelled on May 30, 2024:

Train No. 12126: Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12125: Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Trains cancelled on May 31, 2024:

Train No. 12126: Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12125: Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12128: Pune-Mumbai Intercity Superfast Express

Trains cancelled on June 1, 2024:

Train No. 12128: Pune-Mumbai Intercity Superfast Express

Train No. 12127: Pune-Mumbai Intercity Superfast Express

Train No. 12123: Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Superfast Express

Train No. 12124: Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen Superfast Express

Train No. 11008: Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

Train No. 11007: Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express

Train No. 11010: Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express

Train No. 11009: Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express

Trains cancelled on June 2, 2024:

Train No. 12126: Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12125: Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12127: Pune-Mumbai Intercity Superfast Express

Train No. 12123: Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Superfast Express

Train No. 12124: Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen Superfast Express

Train No. 11008: Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

Train No. 11007: Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express

Train No. 11010: Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express

Train No. 11009: Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express

