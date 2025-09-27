Home / India News / Stampede at TVK chief Vijay's rally: 10 persons feared dead in Karur

Stampede at TVK chief Vijay's rally: 10 persons feared dead in Karur

According to initial reports, over 30 people fainted during the rush at the venue. They were immediately taken to nearby hospitals in ambulances

Vijay
File Photo: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay
Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 9:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At least 10 people, including children, were feared dead in a stampede-like situation during actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Karur, PTI reported on Saturday.
 
According to initial reports, over 30 people fainted during the rush at the venue. They were immediately taken to nearby hospitals in ambulances.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BMW accident case: Accused driver gets bail, told to submit passport

NIA court convicts two Coimbatore men for recruiting, propagating ISIS

UP police detain cleric Tauqeer Raza after Bareilly protest turns violent

Tensions spread to Barabanki, Mau after Bareilly clashes; forces deployed

Karnataka HC allows Russian woman, daughters found in cave to return home

Topics :Politics NewsStampedehospitalsIndian deaths

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story