BMW accident case: Accused driver gets bail, told to submit passport

A court here on Saturday granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, the key accused in the BMW accident case.

Kaur, 38, is accused of being behind the wheel of the BMW car that rammed into a two-wheeler being ridden by Navjot Singh, a senior finance ministry official, and his wife.

The 52-year-old government employee died, while his wife was grievously injured in the incident.

Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg directed that Kaur be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount.

He also ordered Kaur to surrender her passport as part of the bail condition.