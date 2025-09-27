Tensions spread to Barabanki, Mau after Bareilly clashes; forces deployed

Tensions escalated in Barabanki and Mau districts as protests over the "I Love Muhammad" campaign turned violent in Bareilly with police carrying out overnight house-to-house raids to nab the culprits and arresting a prominent cleric.

Officials said on Saturday security forces have been deployed in strength and social media was being closely monitored to keep the situation under control.

On Friday night, following the clashes in Bareilly, tension erupted in Faizullaganj village in Barabanki district, located adjacent to the state capital, Lucknow, after a banner with the words "I Love Muhammad" was torn down.

One side alleged that a local watchman named Dhanni broke the rope with a stick and brought down the banner. Following this incident, members of one community gathered at the scene and expressed their displeasure. Members of the other community also began gathering, creating a tense atmosphere in the village.

Dhanni's house was reportedly vandalised by some youths. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately swung into action. The additional superintendent of police and the circle officer arrived at the scene, and police from several police stations were called to the village. Dhanni's wife alleged that some people broke into the house, vandalised it and stole belongings. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby mosque. The footage reportedly shows Dhanni using a stick to topple the banner. Police have seized the video and launched an investigation. Ajay Singh, the superintendent of police (SP)'s public relations officer, stated that a dispute had arisen over the removal of a banner, but peace has now been restored at the scene.

In Mau district, some people took out a procession chanting "I Love Muhammad" in the Nai Bazaar area after Friday prayers. Police chased them away with batons. A video of the entire incident was circulated on social media. Mau SP Ilamaran stated that the police are closely monitoring social media and are taking action based on information gathered about the entire matter. Meanwhile, over 500 people are being identified through various videos and CCTV footage in Bareilly. Police conducted door-to-door searches from late Friday night until Saturday morning. Several miscreants are in custody, while the search for others continues. Maulana Tauqeer Raza, president of the Ittehad-e-Millat Parishad, is also in custody. He allegedly gave a call to hold protest in support of the campaign.

Bareilly District Magistrate (DM) Avnish Singh said on Saturday that the situation in the district is normal, with schools, colleges and all commercial establishments open. According to the police, six cases have been registered in various police stations in Bareilly so far. According to Bareilly Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajay Kumar Sahni, investigations and intelligence have revealed that this riot was not a spontaneous outburst, but a pre-planned conspiracy. The names of some local politicians have also emerged in the probe. Sahani stated that those who disrupt peace in Bareilly will be jailed, and action will be taken against them under the Goondas Act and the National Security Act (NSA).