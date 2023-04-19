Home / India News / State-owned steel firms clear Rs 7,673.95-cr dues to MSMEs in FY23: Govt

State-owned steel firms clear Rs 7,673.95-cr dues to MSMEs in FY23: Govt

CPSEs under the administrative control of the steel ministry include SAIL, NMDC, RINL, KIOCL, MOIL, MECON, MSTC and its subsidiary FSNL

New Delhi
State-owned steel firms clear Rs 7,673.95-cr dues to MSMEs in FY23: Govt

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Government-owned steel companies have cleared Rs 7,673.95 crore dues of various MSMEs during FY23, 39.3 per cent higher than Rs 5,511.07 crore paid during the preceding fiscal, the steel ministry said.

"The status of pending payments to MSMEs by CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) of the ministry is being monitored on a weekly basis to ensure payments to them within the 45 days' time limit for such payments," it said.

A payment of Rs 876.10 crore was made by steel CPSEs to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during March 2023, up 38.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and 23.1 per cent higher than the previous month, the ministry said.

During the entire financial year 2022-23, steel CPSEs have made a payment of Rs 7,673.95 crore to MSMEs, which is 39.3 per cent higher than Rs 5,511.07 crore payment made during FY 2021-22.

CPSEs under the administrative control of the steel ministry include SAIL, NMDC, RINL, KIOCL, MOIL, MECON, MSTC and its subsidiary FSNL.

Topics :Steel sectorMSMEsPSUs

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Also Read

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

MSMEs can continue to avail non-tax benefits post re-classification: Govt

Two Indian companies to pick up over 26% but less than 51% stake in ISMC

Micro and small enterprises corner 55% of total orders placed on GeM portal

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on four-nation visit from Apr 21 to 29

Shraddha murder case: HC restrains display of content from charge sheet

SC sets aside HC order acquitting Saibaba, others in alleged Maoist link

BJP to plummet by 100 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut

India overtakes China to become world's most populous country: UN report

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story