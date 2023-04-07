More than 6,000 Covid cases reported, Mandaviya asks states to stay alert

India’s daily Covid cases crossed the 6,000-mark on Friday, the highest in 203 days, prompting the health ministry to ask states to be prepared but avoid panic.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a review meeting, advised states to conduct mock drills at all health facilities on April 10 and 11.

Eight states have a high number of Covid-19 cases, with more than ten districts in Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi reporting more than 10 per cent positivity.

Average daily cases in India increased to 4,188 in the week ending April 7, 2023 from 571 in the week ending March 17. The weekly positivity rate is at 3.02 per cent. As many as 6,050 cases 14 new deaths due to Covid-19 were reported across the country on Friday.

The review meeting was attended by state health ministers who were advised to review over the weekend the preparedness of their district administrations and public health officials.

“Centre and States need to continue working in Collaborative Spirit as was done during the previous surges,” said Mandaviya on Twitter.

“The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 per cent in February to 35.8 per cent in March, 2023. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported,” said a ministry statement, referring to the Omicron variant blamed for the recent spike in Covid-19 infections.

The ministry asked states to ramp up vaccinations, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population group. Mandaviya asked state health ministers to personally review the availability of hospital beds designated for Covid-19 treatment and ensure that essential medicines are in stock.

He also asked states to regularly update their data on the Covid India Portal.

As many as 23 states are testing below the national average, prompting the union health ministry to tell them to do better. India is conducting 100 RT-PCR tests per million, according to the health ministry. A total of 178,533 tests were conducted in the country on Thursday.

Health ministers of Assam, Delhi, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Goa and other states attended the review meeting.