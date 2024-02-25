Statsguru: Six charts explain India's food divide and higher inflation

Whether an Indian resides in a city or a village can impact the availability of food to them.

The government released data on India’s consumption patterns after an 11-year gap on Saturday. It showed that the average rural Indian spends Rs 1,750 every month on food, equivalent to 46 per cent of total consumption spending. The amount is larger in urban India at Rs 2,530, though a smaller share (39 per cent) of the total consumption expenditure.

The differences are not unique to India.

A recent release of data that the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization compiled from 28 countries shows similar patterns.