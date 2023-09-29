Home / India News / 'Stop me if you can': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee challenges ED summons

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said that the fight against the deprivation of West Bengal and its rightful dues shall persist regardless of the obstacles

BS Web Team New Delhi
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
A day after Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said that he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 3, he took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to state that he would attend his party's protest in Delhi for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds instead.

He defied the ED summons and wrote, "Stop me if you can."

"The fight against the deprivation of West Bengal [WB] and its rightful dues shall persist regardless of the obstacles. No force on Earth can hinder my dedication to fight for the people of WB and their fundamental rights. I'll be in Delhi joining the protest on October 2nd & 3rd. STOP ME IF YOU CAN!" Abhishek Banerjee said.
 

On Thursday, while reacting to his summons by the probe agency, Abhishek Banerjee said that it exposes the fear in the saffron camp.

"This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbed, rattled, and scared!" wrote Banerjee.

Earlier this month, the ED summoned me on a day coinciding with an important coordinating meeting of #INDIA in Delhi. I dutifully appeared and complied with the served summons.(1/2)

— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 28, 2023

Banerjee was earlier summoned by the ED in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam in September. The day coincided with the opposition INDIA bloc's first Coordination Committee meeting in Delhi. As a member of the INDIA Coordination Committee, Abhishek had to skip the meeting owing to his summon at the ED's Kolkata office.

Banerjee, along with other party MPs, MLAs and leaders, will pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on October 2 on his birth anniversary.

A TMC delegation will meet Union minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on October 3 and place before him the issue of "non-release of dues" under the MGNREGA.

Topics :TMCAll India Trinamool CongressAbhishek BanerjeeCoal scamMGNREGAEnforcement DirectorateBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

