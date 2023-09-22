Ruling TMC hails high court relief to Abhishek, Oppn reserves comments

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday hailed a Calcutta High Court judgement granting relief to party leader Abhishek Banerjee, by ruling against coercive action by the Enforcement Directorate while conducting its probe into the state's school jobs scam.

Opposition Congress and ruling CPI(M) reserved comments on Calcutta High Court's order about TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee but the TMC hailed the judgements.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "The judgement shows the central agencies have been hounding and harassing Banerjee, as he is one of the key forces behind the battle against BJP's communal and hatred-filled brand of politics."



"The court has restrained ED from harassing Abhishek further. He is helping in the probe and we know he will continue to assist the investigators. We all know real truth will come out," Ghosh said, adding TMC believes law will take its own course.

Congress leader Adhir Choudhury told reporters Banerjee's trial continues and till he is acquitted by the court, one should wait.

"The court has made some observations with regard to the probe by ED. It is not proper to comment more at this juncture," he said.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said it baffles him why Banerjee would need "so many rakshakabach" (protective shield) from the court if he is not guilty.

Also Read TMC's Abhishek welcomes SC decision on reassigning hearings in school scam Call after polls: Abhishek Banerjee refuses to comply with ED summon TMC calls Patna oppn meet 'good beginning' ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls Mamata Banerjee to attend next opposition meet in Bengaluru on July 17-18 All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know SC issues notice on plea seeking FIR against TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Manipur govt files report in SC on recovery of arms in violence-hit state BJP wants to keep OBC's power in the hands of Adani: Rahul Gandhi Swiggy accused of charging Rs 3 extra on orders, company says 'tech bug' Nari Shakti Vandan Bill proclamation of new India's commitment: PM Modi

The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted relief to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, directing the ED not to take coercive steps against him in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam in West Bengal.

The court, however, did not quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Banerjee.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the ED that no coercive steps can be taken against the Trinamool Congress MP based on the ECIR.