Stop shortcuts: Railway Board chairman message after Balasore tragedy

According to sources privy to the minutes of the meeting, Lahoti had said the purpose of safety inspections was not merely to find faults. At the same meeting, he had put the onus of training the staff on inspecting officers. “No shortcuts should be allowed. People should be counselled against the ‘chalta hai’ attitude,” Lahoti was quoted as saying in the minutes.

Just three days after the Balasore accident that killed nearly 300 and injured almost a 1,000, Railway Board Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti had raised concerns over the practice of using shortcuts and chalta hai attitude of the zonal railways in their safety inspections, minutes of a high-level meeting held on June 6 showed.