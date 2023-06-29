Home / India News / Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in Goa in next 4-5 days, says IMD

Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in Goa in next 4-5 days, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that several districts in Goa are very likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days

ANI General News
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that several districts in Goa are very likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days.

"In continuation of the previous forecasts with active monsoon conditions persisting over Goa, moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely at most places over North Goa & South Goa districts of the state on June 29, 30 and July 1, 2 and 3, 2023", said an IMD statement.

The release further stated, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places over North Goa and South Goa districts of the state on June 30, 2023 to July 3, 2023."

The monsoon, which is now in its advanced stage is active in the country according to the weather department in India and several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming few days.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said, "Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. We can see clouds over Kokan, Goa, Central India, as well as Northeastern states."

The senior scientist predicted heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh over the next two days.

"The Low-Pressure area that originated from the northwest bay has now moved to the central part of north Madhya Pradesh. In the coming two days, Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. More than 12 cm of rain is expected," he said.

He said that the winds will be strong on the west coast of the country due to low-pressure conditions.

"We are expecting extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) in parts of South Gujarat and Konkan Goa today," he said.

He also predicted heavy rainfall in east and northeast India over the next five days.

"East and Northeast India is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days, due to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal," the IMD scientist said.

Also Read

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of TN, Puducherry from June 11-15

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

GFP, AAP slam Goa collector's circular seeking funds for event on Jan 26

Thunderstorm to moderate rain in South Bengal districts in next 3 days: MeT

Isolated rainfall in East Central, parts of NW India in next 5 days: IMD

PM Narendra Modi to chair meeting of Council of Ministers on July 3

India, Tanzania agree on five-year roadmap for defence cooperation

India trade talks discussing business travel, not broader immigration: UK

Tamil Nadu amends policy to enable registration of e-autorickshaws, e-taxis

Avg cost offered by US for MQ-9B drones 27% less for India: Report

Topics :GoaIMDIndian monsoon

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story