India-EFTA trade pact to boost stable, predictable business ties: Goyal

The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the four-nation European bloc EFTA will bring stability, predictability and continuity to businesses in the regions, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He said while India provides huge market and skilled professionals, Switzerland has advanced manufacturing capabilities.

The two sides signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on March 10, 2024.

Under the pact, India has received an investment commitment of USD 100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products such as Swiss watches, chocolates, and cut and polished diamonds at lower or zero duties.