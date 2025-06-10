Home / India News / India-EFTA trade pact to boost stable, predictable business ties: Goyal

India-EFTA trade pact to boost stable, predictable business ties: Goyal

Under the pact, India has received an investment commitment of USD 100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products such as Swiss watches, chocolates

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bern
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the four-nation European bloc EFTA will bring stability, predictability and continuity to businesses in the regions, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He said while India provides huge market and skilled professionals, Switzerland has advanced manufacturing capabilities.

The two sides signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on March 10, 2024.

Under the pact, India has received an investment commitment of USD 100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products such as Swiss watches, chocolates, and cut and polished diamonds at lower or zero duties.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

"The agreement will give stability, predictability and continuity in the partnership," Goyal said here while addressing businesses of both regions.

The agreement is expected to be operationalised from October.

He added that India has concluded the ratification process of the pact.

The minister also urged companies of both sides to take advantage of this relationship and promote trade and investments.

He also suggested a reciprocal system to provide certification services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: 8 dead in school shooting in Austrian city of Graz

Supreme Court sets aside Delhi HC order of disqualifying NCISMC chairperson

Karnataka HC denies interim relief to RCB's Sosale in stampede case

ED seizes ₹100 cr in Muda land case, dummy owners linked to officials

Gadkari announces plans for aerial pods, e-buses to ease traffic woes

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia EFTA tradeIndia trade policy

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story