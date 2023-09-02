Strict action to be taken against accused in woman 'paraded naked' case

After the incident of a tribal woman who was allegedly beaten and paraded naked in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district was reported, the Rajasthan police on Saturday arrested three of the accused including the woman's husband for their role in this case.

The police said that strict action would be taken against all the accused.

S Parimal, Inspector General, Banswara spoke to ANI about the incident and the action the state police had taken.

"Strict action will be taken against all the accused. There are a total of ten accused in the case, out of whom, three have been arrested. The others will be arrested soon", said IG Parimal.

The accused were identified as Nathu Meena (the victim's husband), Velia Veena and Kanha Meena, the Banswara IG added.

On seeing the police, they tried to run away and got injured while escaping. At present, they are undergoing treatment at Pratapgarh district hospital. They will soon be produced before the court.

A tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband and in-laws in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said. The incident came to light after a video went viral.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, the incident took place on Thursday in the district's Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the Pratapgarh district.

The victim was married a year ago. It is alleged that she had started living with another man in the village.

According to Pratapgarh DGP, Umesh Mishra, the in-laws of the woman committed this heinous crime. They kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. They were annoyed as she had gone away somewhere else after the marriage.

"After the woman was kidnapped, she was beaten up by her husband who also stripped her and paraded her for about one kilometre in the village", the DGP said.

Earlier Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had posted on X " The ADG Crime was sent to the scene of crime immediately and we have instructed the police to take strict action against the accused in accordance with the law. In a civilised society, there is no space for criminals like these. The case will be sent to a fast track court to ensure speedy delivery of justice".

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje questioned the Ashok Gehlot government over what she says is the lax attitude of the state government towards crime against women.

Taking to 'X', Raje said, "..Crime against women in the state has spread to such an extent that Rajasthan is feeling ashamed every day. The Congress government itself is responsible for making the state number one in the country in women's atrocities.