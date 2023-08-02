Home / India News / Strides Pharma Science consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 9 cr in Q1

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 9 cr in Q1

Total expenses were lower at Rs 899.41 crore as compared to Rs 994.86 crore earlier, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 9.36 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 135.33 crore for the year-ago period, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the period under review stood at Rs 929.99 crore as compared to Rs 940.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were lower at Rs 899.41 crore as compared to Rs 994.86 crore earlier, the company said.

"The regulated markets grew by 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) with the US growing by 32 per cent YoY and Other Regulated markets growing by 15 per cent YoY. The growth is driven by a disciplined approach on product launches and sustainable market share on existing products," Strides Pharma Science Founder, Managing Director, and Executive Chairperson, Arun Kumar said.

Emerging markets' performance had a slow start and is expected to gain traction during the year, he added.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved the merger of its wholly-owned arm Vivimed Life Sciences with itself.

Also Read

Strides Pharma Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 8 cr; revenue up 12%

Torrent Group capitalisation tops Rs 1 trn fuelled by acquisitions, EV push

Stride Ventures announces first close of third venture debt fund at $100 mn

Torrent Pharma reports Q4 net profit of Rs 287 crore, revenue up 16%

India, UK sign agreement to collaborate on science and innovation

Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects

Rs 1 trillion allotted for STC funds for tribal welfare and development

1997 Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court orders de-sealing of cinema premises

Haryana clashes: Security tightened at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

Centre disbursed over Rs 2.41 trillion pension in 2022-23: Union minister

Topics :Strides Pharma ScienceQ1 results

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story