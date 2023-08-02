Rs 1 trillion allotted for STC funds for tribal welfare and development

Under the Pradhan Mantri Aadi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY), the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is working towards providing essential infrastructure facilities in 36,428 villages that have 50 per cent tribal population and are home to 500 Scheduled Tribes. This scheme encompasses villages in the Aspirational Districts identified by NITI Aayog as well. Among the total Aspirational Districts, there are 86 common districts, with 10,509 villages falling under the PMAAGY coverage.





The union government had set aside more than Rs 1.19 trillion as STC funds in the Union Budget 2023-24 to promote the welfare and development of tribal communities across the country. These funds will be utilised through sectoral ministries for implementing various schemes that cater specifically to the needs of Scheduled Tribes (STs), including those residing in "aspirational districts".

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs plays an important role in notifying a community as a Scheduled Tribe under Article 342 of the Constitution. However, the issuance and verification of Scheduled Tribe certificates and social status lie with the concerned State Government or Union Territory administration. To ensure a streamlined and fair procedure, the Supreme Court has provided detailed guidelines in the case of Kumari Madhuri Patil vs Addl Commissioner, Tribal Development & Others.

These guidelines involve the formation of a scrutiny committee for the verification of caste certificates, which helps in safeguarding the rights of deserving ST individuals. The government has issued advisories to State Governments and UT administrations at regular intervals, emphasising the importance of proper verification and issuing ST certificates promptly, without undue delays or difficulties.

Recently, in response to questions in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh Saruta, highlighted the importance of these initiatives in improving the lives of tribal communities and promoting inclusive development.

