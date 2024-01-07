'Strongly condemn derogatory, racist remarks on PM Modi': Ex-Maldivian VP

Maldives' former Vice President, Ahmed Adeeb, on Sunday 'strongly condemned' the derogatory remarks by some politicians in the island nation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The condemnation by the former vice-premier comes amid mounting anger over a Maldivian deputy minister's post, making a mocking reference to Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep,

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The former vice president commended the Maldivian government for distancing itself from the views expressed by these officials and emphasizing that they do not reflect the position of the dispensation.

Taking to his official handle on X, the former vice president and Tourism minister, posted, "I strongly condemn any derogatory and racist comments made by a group of Maldivian politicians towards His Excellency PM Modi @PMOIndia and beloved citizens of India. I commend the Maldives Government for distancing itself from the views expressed by these officials and emphasizing that they do not reflect the government's position."

"We established the Maldives tourism industry based on the principles of hospitality, tolerance, peace, and harmony. Through strategic positioning and collaborations with global brands and investments, including those from India, we have successfully positioned Maldives as a premier luxury resort destination," he added.

Also hitting out at a section of Maldivian leaders over their 'racist' remarks against PM Modi as well as fellow Indian citizens, Adeeb wrote, "Considering the global economic challenges and the vulnerability of the Maldives tourism industry and economy, it is crucial for us to maintain a friendly and humble approach while fostering positive relations, with all nations."

Earlier, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory remarks made by Deputy Minister Mariyam Shiuna, urging the current premier Mohamed Muizzu to distance the government from the comments.

Saying that India was "instrumental" in Maldives' security and prosperity, the former President asked Muizzu to give assurance to New Delhi that the comments don't reflect government policy.

"What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," Nasheed posted on X.

Stoking online fury, Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna used a derogatory word against Prime Minister Modi on X.

Her post, which has now been deleted, featured images of PM Modi from his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep...During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," PM Modi posted on X.

He also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday.