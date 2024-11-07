Stubble burning penalties soar: Farmers may have to pay up to Rs 30,000

In a stringent move to combat the worsening air quality in Delhi and its neighbouring regions, the Centre has raised penalties for stubble burning, with fines now reaching up to Rs 30,000. This step is part of a broader push under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act of 2021 to bring down pollution caused by agricultural residue burning, reported India Today.

Under the revised rules, which take immediate effect, fines have been categorised based on the size of farmland:

>Farmers with less than two acres will face a fine of Rs 5,000.

>Those with two to five acres will be penalised Rs 10,000.

>Farmers with over five acres will incur a Rs 30,000 fine.

The new rules, titled Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (Imposition, Collection, and Utilisation of Environmental Compensation for Stubble Burning) Amendment Rules, 2024, were detailed in an official notification.

Supreme Court’s push for stronger penalties

The stricter penalties come in the wake of sharp criticism from the Supreme Court, which had previously termed the earlier fines ‘toothless’. The top court highlighted the inefficacy of the old framework, citing delays in appointing adjudicating officers and the absence of a robust enforcement mechanism.

Delhi’s air quality prompts urgent action

This year, Delhi's air pollution crisis has reached hazardous levels. On Wednesday, the national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 356, categorised as ‘very poor’, as a thick smog engulfed the capital. The alarming situation has once again brought the issue of stubble burning to the forefront, as it remains a key contributor to the region’s pollution during the winter months.

Enhanced regulatory framework

The revised rules empower pollution control boards and the CAQM to handle complaints and enforce penalties with clearer guidelines for investigations and grievance redressal. The government hopes that these measures will deter stubble burning and bring relief to millions suffering from toxic air.

While the penalties aim to act as a deterrent, their success will depend on effective enforcement and providing farmers with viable alternatives to manage agricultural residue.