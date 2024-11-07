Chhath Puja rush: Flying to Patna now pricier than a Bangkok getaway

Flying to cities like Patna, Darbhanga, Ranchi, or Gorakhpur from Kolkata during the Chhath season has become a costly affair, with fares skyrocketing to levels higher than a trip to Bangkok. While a round-trip ticket to the Thai capital costs around Rs 16,000, domestic fares to these destinations have soared due to heightened demand for the festival, reported The Times of India.

Airfares soaring sky-high

Chhath, a significant festival in the Hindi heartland, sees a massive rush of travellers returning home from Kolkata, where a large migrant population from Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh resides. The surge in demand has led to an exponential increase in airfares.

Patna: A two-way fare from Kolkata departing Tuesday has surged to Rs 20,000-25,000, more than double the usual Rs 11,000. One-way tickets are priced at Rs 15,000, nearly four times the standard Rs 4,000. Fares for Wednesday were marginally lower, at Rs 16,000 for two ways and Rs 11,581 for one way.

Darbhanga: The round-trip fare from Kolkata for Wednesday is a staggering Rs 32,000, while Thursday’s flights costs Rs 27,000 — almost double the usual Rs 15,000. One-way fares range from Rs 12,500 to Rs 18,500, compared to the typical Rs 7,000.

Ranchi: A two-way fare from Kolkata hovered around Rs 16,000 on Tuesday and Rs 14,500 on Wednesday, while one-way fares ranged from Rs 6,000 to Rs 11,500. Regular round-trip fares are about Rs 7,500, with one-way fares typically at Rs 3,400.

Gorakhpur: A two-way fare from Kolkata on Tuesday stood at Rs 16,000, dipping slightly to Rs 15,500 on Wednesday. Regular round-trip fares are around Rs 10,500, while one-way fares have jumped from the usual Rs 5,300 to Rs 9,000-13,000.

Growing passenger frustration

Travellers have expressed outrage over these steep prices, labelling them exploitative. Many are calling for government intervention to regulate fares during peak travel seasons. Some passengers, however, reluctantly purchased tickets, while others opted for earlier or later travel dates to avoid the surge.

“Such high prices make it difficult for us to travel home for the festival. It feels unfair,” a passenger lamented. Airlines, on the other hand, attribute the fare hike to increased operating costs during holidays, including staffing and logistics, which they claim justify the premium pricing.

Ways to avoid festive fare hikes

For travellers, here are tips to save on airfares during Chhath and other festive seasons:

1. Book early: Secure tickets 3-5 months in advance to lock in lower rates.

2. Travel midweek: Fly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, when demand is lower.

3. Avoid peak times: Opt for flights during non-peak hours.

4. Monitor fare trends: Use fare trackers to identify the cheapest days to travel.

5. Consider alternate airports: Check fares for secondary airports near your destination.