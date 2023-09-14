Submit objects related to Hindu religion: Court's order on Gyanvapi case

A Varanasi Court on Thursday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit all objects found in the ongoing scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises to the district magistrate. The objects mentioned by the court are related to the Hindu religion and those having historical significance.

The court also instructed the district magistrate or an individual nominated by them to safeguard these items and provide them to the Court when necessary.

"Whatever objects and materials are obtained from the site in question, which are related to the facts of this case or are related to the Hindu religion and worship system or are relevant to this case from a historical or archaeological point of view, be handed over to the District Magistrate or any officer nominated by him who will keep those things safe and present them in the court whenever the court calls for them," the bench was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

The Hindu side had demanded an evidence room to preserve the 'proofs' collected during the ASI survey and reserve the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The demand came amid objections by the Muslim side regarding the ASI's use of machines and equipment to conduct the said survey.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate appearing for the Hindu side, was quoted by news agency ANI, "Our main point in today's hearing will be that the evidence collected by the ASI during the survey should be kept in an evidence room".

The Allahabad High Court will on September 18 hear a petition challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking "restoration" of a temple where the Gyanvapi mosque stands in Varanasi.

The petition was filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, the committee which manages the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The court will also hear a petition challenging a Varanasi court direction in 2021 to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by a commission headed by an advocate.