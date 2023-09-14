Home / India News / Delhi excise policy case: ED summons K Kavitha for questioning on Friday

Delhi excise policy case: ED summons K Kavitha for questioning on Friday

Kavitha was questioned several times at the ED headquarters in March and had to submit her mobile phones to the federal agency

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned BRS leader and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha, at its Delhi office on Friday for questioning in connection with the excise policy case in the national capital, officials said.

Kavitha was questioned several times at the ED headquarters in March and had to submit her mobile phones to the federal agency.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor had recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During its probe, the ED had recorded the statement of Butchibabu, an accountant allegedly linked to Kavitha, in which he had said "there was political understanding between K Kavitha and the chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) and deputy chief minister (Manish Sisodia). In that process, K Kavitha also met Vijay Nair on March 19-20, 2021".

Kavitha has asserted that she has done no wrong and accused the BJP-led Centre of "using" the ED as the saffron party could not gain a "backdoor entry" into Telangana.

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

