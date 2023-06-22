Home / India News / Success stories of Indian-Americans define limitless possibilities: Biden

Success stories of Indian-Americans define limitless possibilities: Biden

Praising the Indian community in the US, President Biden mentioned their contributions in his administration

Press Trust of India Washington
Success stories of Indian-Americans define limitless possibilities: Biden

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Praising the Indian community in the US, President Joe Biden on Thursday mentioned the contributions of Americans of Indian heritage in his administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, whose success stories define the relationship and the limitless possibilities between the two nations.

Biden's remarks came as he welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the White House on his first state visit.

He said a special bond between the two nations forged by the special bond among its people based on values like the duty to family and elders, treating all people with respect and dignity, self-discipline, hard work, faith and service to the community, courage, resilience and tolerance and opportunity for all which are universal.

"I see it in the Indian-American diaspora that reflects every part of American life and remains a bridge between our nations and only grows stronger with each generation," he said.

"We see it with record numbers of Indian Americans serving in the United States Congress. We see it here at the White House where proud Americans of Indian heritage serve our country every day, including our vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris," Biden said.

A record 150-plus Indian-Americans serve in key positions in the Biden administration.

"The granddaughter -- the proud granddaughter of an Indian civil servant; daughter of an Indian student, turned American scientist who came to the United States when she was only 19 years old to pursue her dream of curing cancer. A family like so many of ours in our nation. That speaks to the thousand stories of determination courage and hope in America," he said.

"Stories that define the relationship and the limitless possibilities between the United States and India. Two great nations, two great friends, two great powers that can define the course of the 21st century," he added.

Harris, 58, was born in Oakland, California. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan migrated to the US from Tamil Nadu in India, while her father, Donald J Harris, moved to the US from Jamaica.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the Indian diaspora and said the grand welcome accorded to him at the White House was an honour and pride for 1.4 billion people of India and more than 4 million people of Indian origin living in the US.

"The people of the Indian community are enhancing India's glory in the US through their talent, hard work and dedication. You are the real strength of our relationship," Modi said.

Also Read

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

My career of 280 years': Biden jokes off 2024 US prez poll age concerns

US President Biden prepares to announce re-election campaign next week

Incredible rich diaspora truly an asset to both countries: Biden's top aide

Biden surprised over records at old office post calls for damage assessment

Indian defence industry showcases capabilities to delegation from Thailand

Slow progress of monsoon causing delay in sowing of oilseeds: SEA

India braces for hotter days ahead; El Niño may add to heatwave crisis

'Haryana taking steps to convert paddy straw in income source for farmers'

Funds of Indians in Swiss banks down 11% to Rs 30,000 cr, shows data

Topics :Joe BidenUnited States

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story