Home / India News / Suicides by farmers drop 2.1% in 2022, farm labourers rise by 9.3%

Suicides by farmers drop 2.1% in 2022, farm labourers rise by 9.3%

This effectively means that in the last three years, while suicides by those who show farming as their profession have consistently declined, those who show as farm labourers have risen

Premium
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Farmer suicides dropped 2.1 per cent and suicides by those engaged as farm labourers rose 9.3 per cent in 2022 as compared to 2021, according to data from the newly released Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report for 2022.
 
As many as 11,290 people related to farming in some way or the other died by suicide in 2022. The number was 10,881 in 2021. In 2020, around 5,579 farmers had committed suicide while the corresponding number for farm labourers was 5,098.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This effectively means that in the last three years while suicides by those who show farming as their profession has consistently declined, suicides by farm labourers have risen.


 
This, some economists say, could be reflective of the distress among those at the bottom of the pyramid as real rural wages have remained almost stagnant.
 
However, official documentation attributes suicides to a variety of reasons that includes family trouble and indebtedness.
 
Data from the Situational Assessment Survey (SAS) of the National Statistical Office for 2018-19 showed that incomes from crop production had dropped to 37.7 per cent from 47.9 per cent in 2012-13, while income from wages had risen from 32.2 per cent to 40.3 per cent — thus becoming one of the main sources of income for an agricultural household.
 
A similar trend was also seen in the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s Financial Inclusion Survey of 2015-16.
The SAS survey also showed that the number of farming households rose from 90 million to 93 million in six years (between 2012-13 and 2018-19), while the number of families not engaged in farming rose from 66 million to nearly 80 million.
 
The two data sets (though both have different timelines) point towards a trend, which shows that while wages have predominantly become the main source of income of an average farming household in the country, if it does not rise adequately, distress tends to creep, experts said.

Also Read

As Kota suicides climb, authorities ask PGs to install spring-loaded fans

Another student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 19th case this year

Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, 25th case this year

Amid rising suicides, NITI Aayog plans healthcare programme for children

The Kota story: Are students crippled with the stress, fear of failure?

Caste harassment, crimes against women increase in 5 years: NCRB report

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor achieved 67% physical progress: Govt

India is a trend-setter, says Instagram's 'Trend Talk' insight 2024

With UDAN scheme, 130,000 passengers have travelled by air: Scindia

Over 75% UAPA cases in 2022 from J-K, Manipur, Assam, Uttar Pradesh: NCRB

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :suicidesFarmer suicidesIndian agricultureSuicide

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story