Meghdoot app to be upgraded for precise weather forecast: Himachal CM

The Meghdoot application presently offers current weather information and a five-day weather forecast, including data on rainfall, temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction

Press Trust of India Shimla
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to upgrade the Meghdoot application for precise weather forecasts and agricultural advisories to farmers, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

The decision has been taken in view of the unpredictable and evolving climate patterns, which are posing a significant threat to the state's agriculture and horticulture sectors, he said in a statement issued here.

The Meghdoot application presently offers current weather information and a five-day weather forecast, including data on rainfall, temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction down to the block level, and these factors play crucial roles in the agricultural operations.

The chief minister has directed the department of environment, science technology and climate change to make the farmers and horticulturists more aware about this application and the outlined plans for service improvements.

During this monsoon, Himachal Pradesh witnessed enormous devastation, severely impacting the farming community. Vast patches of agricultural land were either inundated or completely washed away, besides causing substantial losses to the horticulture sector and it is high time to act and improve the weather forecast system, Sukhu said.

The application will provide more accurate expert advisories related to crops, empowering the farmers to take appropriate actions in response to impending challenges, the statement read.

The state government is also working on integrating the farmers benefitting from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme with the Meghdoot application, it added.

Sukhu said the recent disasters have prompted a "re-evaluation of strategies and policies for the farming sector, including potential amendments to construction activity regulations" to better cope with future challenges.

Topics :Himachal PradeshHimachal pradesh governmentweather forecast

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

