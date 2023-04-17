Home / India News / Sunstroke deaths: Politics prevailed over people's convenience, says Raut

Sunstroke deaths: Politics prevailed over people's convenience, says Raut

The function was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who conferred the award on spiritual leader and social reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

Mumbai
Sunstroke deaths: Politics prevailed over people's convenience, says Raut

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday blamed the Maharashtra government for the death of 11 people due to sunstroke after attending an award function and claimed politics prevailed over the convenience of people.

The 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event in Navi Mumbai on Sunday turned tragic with the death of at least 11 people due to sunstroke as the function, attended by lakhs, was held in an open ground in Kharghar area of Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai.

The function was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who conferred the award on spiritual leader and social reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said, The Maharashtra Bhushan award function could have been held in the evening, but Union minister Amit Shah had no free time. Thus, the programme was held during the day time and people got exposed to the scorching heat and sunlight."

"Politics behind the award prevailed over people's convenience, the Rajya Sabha member said.

He said every state government has its own experts and advisers who could have informed the officials about not holding such a large gathering during the day time.

There should have been some wisdom applied on how long the programme should be stretched, he said.

The programme got stretched too long and people fell sick. A few of them even died because of it. The people who attended the event had come for Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and not for any other politician present on the stage, Raut said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson further said there have been similar incidents in the past and the state should have learnt some lessons from them before organising such events.

The Maharashtra Bhushan is the state's highest civilian award given to people from different walks of life to recognise their contribution towards the welfare of society.

Lakhs of people had come for the event held on Sunday. The 306-acre ground, where the function was held, was packed with people.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Kapil Patil were present on the occasion.

Dharmadhikari has a massive following in the state due to his tree plantation drives, blood donation and medical camps as well as de-addiction work in tribal areas.

Topics :Sanjay RautSunstrokeMaharashtra

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Also Read

Amit Shah to confer 'Maharashtra Bhushan' on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut labels Adityanath's roadshow as 'political biz'

MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022

Raut accuses BJP of ploy to spark riots in India before 2024 elections

SC stays order asking WB not to file FIRs against ED officers probing scam

Growth of order villages resulting in signs of reverse migration: CM Khandu

Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said

Kerala to conduct Vande Bharata Express trial run

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story