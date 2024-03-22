Supreme Court gives relaxation to renewable projects around GIB habitat

The solar and wind power generators looking to operate in the area inhabited by the endangered bird Great Indian Bustard (GIB) in Rajasthan and Gujarat have finally received some relaxation. The Supreme Court on Thursday modified its 2021 order by opening close to 80,000 square kilometres of area for use by the green energy industry. Close to 60 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity, to be built by leading players such as NTPC, Adani Green, ACME, ReNew, etc., will benefit from this decision.

The apex court has opened the potential area for the renewable energy industry, where it has relaxed its earlier order of mandatory underground cabling by these projects. The SC, in April 2021, directed the state governments of Gujarat and Rajasthan that the power transmission lines associated with the solar power projects should be buried underground. The court said the priority habitat area of GIB will remain out of bounds for any construction.

The priority area for GIB is 13,000 sq km in Rajasthan and 477 sq km in Gujarat. The potential area is 78,500 sq km in Rajasthan and 2,108 sq km in Gujarat. These two states also have the highest solar irradiation in the country.

The apex court was responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by former bureaucrat M. K. Ranjitsinh, along with The Corbett Foundation, Piraram Bishnoi, a wildlife enthusiast from Rajasthan; Navinbhai Bapat, a birder from Gujarat, and Santosh Martin, a wildlife enthusiast from Karnataka. In the PIL, the petitioners urged that the GIB is a “critically endangered” bird, so to aid its conservation efforts, the line should be underground and not overhead. As GIB is partially blind and a low-flying bird, it gets stuck in transmission lines and perishes.

According to a study by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) with calculations provided by several agencies including the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the GIB population was 1,000 in 1966 (the earliest estimate available), down to 200 in 2014. Their population is around 50-100 in these two states and some areas under the jurisdiction of neighbouring nation Pakistan, according to various independent estimates.

Later in 2021, the union government, the Rajasthan state government, and various stakeholders of the solar and wind energy sector moved the SC, asking it to relax its order obstructing the construction of power projects in the GIB habitat. The industry submitted to the court that the cost of solar and wind power projects would double because of underground transmission. The ministry had estimated an additional cost of Rs 1.5 trillion for the project developers to take up underground transmission.





CHART This week, the court said in its observations that the cost of burning coal for powering the country is higher than allowing overground transmission lines for green energy projects. While it has opened the potential area, the restriction remains intact for the priority area. The court has also directed the Centre to form a five-member committee which will vet the projects to be built in the potential area, and it will also reassess the areas of the GIB habitat. It has also directed the Centre to take necessary steps in the conservation of GIB. The industry also submitted that it will form a common pool of resources for GIB conservation.

· States impacted: Rajasthan and Gujarat

· Solar power potential

* Rajasthan: 95 Gw

* Gujarat: 35 Gw

· Solar power installed capacity (as on December 2023)

* Rajasthan: 18 Gw

* Gujarat: 10 Gw

· Land impacted:

* Priority area in Rajasthan: 13,000 sq km

* Priority area in Gujarat: 477 sq km

* Potential area in Rajasthan: 78,500 sq km

* Potential area in Gujarat: 2,108 sq km