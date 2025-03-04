Calling someone 'Miyan-Tiyan' or 'Pakistani' in poor taste, not a crime: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) in a February ruling has said calling someone ‘Miyan-Tiyan’ or ‘Pakistani’ does not amount to hurting religious sentiments. It acknowledged that such words are in poor state but not a crime. The top court noted that there was no assault and discharged the accused, Hari Nandan Singh, who had approached the SC challenging the Jharkhand High Court’s refusal to quash the case against him.

“Evidently, there was no assault or use of force by the appellant to attract Section 353 IPC. Therefore, the High Court ought to have discharged the appellant under Section 353 IPC. The appellant is accused of hurting the religious feelings of the informant by calling him ‘Miyan-Tiyan’ and ‘Pakistani’. Undoubtedly, the statements made are poor taste. However, it does not amount to hurting the religious sentiments of the informant. Hence, we are of the opinion that the appellant shall be discharged under Section 298 IPC,” a Bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and SC Sharma said in its February 11, 2025, order.

Not a case of hurting religious sentiment

According to the prosecution, Singh requested information from the Additional Collector-cum-First Appellate Authority, Bokaro, under the Right to Information Act. Dissatisfied with the response, he filed an appeal.

In November 2020, when the complainant, an Urdu Translator and Acting Clerk (Right to Information) at the Sub-Divisional Office, Chas, a subdivision of the Bokaro district of Jharkhand, went to deliver the information, the accused allegedly abused him by referring his religion and attempted to intimidate and deter him from performing his official duties.

After an investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused for offences under IPC Sections 298 (hurting religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or force to deter a public servant), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). The Magistrate court took cognisance of the charges and summoned him.

Singh filed an application for discharge, but the Magistrate held that sufficient material was available on record for framing charges under Sections 353, 298 and 504. However, the Magistrate stated that there was a lack of evidence for offences punishable under Sections 323 and 406. He then filed a criminal revision petition before the Additional Sessions Judge-1, Bokaro, who dismissed it. Thereafter, Singh approached the High Court seeking to quash the entire criminal proceeding, but in an order dated August 28, 2023, the HC dismissed his petition, leading to the appeal before the Supreme Court.