Supreme Court pulls up UP, GDA over 19-year delay in Ansal housing project

The Supreme Court on Thursday sharply criticised the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and the Uttar Pradesh government for delaying approvals required to implement the resolution plan of Ansal Urban Condominiums Private Limited (AUCPL), observing that their inaction had left nearly 1,600 homebuyers waiting for possession of their flats for 19 years.

A Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran directed the GDA and the state government to jointly consider the proposal already forwarded by the authority, take a final decision on renewal of the development licence and approval of the revised building plans, and place a reasoned order before the court within two weeks.

The directions came on an appeal by One City Infrastructure Private Limited, the successful resolution applicant (SRA), which argued that despite approval of its resolution plan under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the GDA's refusal to renew the development licence and approve revised plans had stalled the project and delayed the delivery of homes.

Questioning the GDA, the Bench observed: "Fate of around 1,600 homebuyers is in your hands. What do you propose to do? We have been given to understand that you have forwarded some proposal, seeking some guidance from the State Government."