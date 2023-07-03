Supreme Court quashes PIL for setting up of 'National Commission for Men'



“You just want to portray a one-sided picture. Can you give us the data of young girls dying soon after marriage?… Nobody wants to commit suicide, it depends on the facts of an individual case,” the bench said. The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking framing of guidelines to deal with incidents of suicide committed by married men subjected to domestic violence and the constitution of a “National Commission for Men” to safeguard their interests.

Several important matters were taken up for hearing by the Supreme Court on Monday. Business Standard brings you the short-takes on everything that happened in the Supreme Court on Monday, as the bench returns after the summer vacation.



SC seeks status report from Manipur govt

The Supreme Court has sought a detailed status report from the Manipur government on the steps taken to curb ethnic violence, the rehabilitation camps for homeless and violence-affected people, the deployment of forces, and the law and order situation.



SC pulls up Delhi government over ad spend Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the Manipur government, told the court that the situation in the state is gradually improving.



"If you have money for advertisements, why don't you have money for a project that will ensure smooth transport?" asked SC. The Supreme Court questioned the Delhi government over its inability to contribute funds for the construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project.



SC goes paperless, provides free WiFi facility It also ordered the government to disclose its ad expenditure from 2020.



Announcing the major step towards the top court's digitisation, the CJI said, "Now that the books have gone, it is not that we will not be relying on books." Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday said that the first five courtrooms in the apex court have become WiFi-enabled and that there will be no law books and papers in any of the courtrooms.

SC dismisses ED's plea against bail to Sameer Mahendru

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the six-week interim bail granted to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in a money laundering case involving alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.



SC stays proceedings before UP court against Somnath Bharti A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who was representing the ED, that it is not going to interfere with the order of the Delhi High Court.



SC notice to Delhi Police on AAP MLA's plea to drop ‘bad character’ tag The Supreme Court stayed proceedings pending before the Sultanpur court against AAP leader Somnath Bharti for allegedly making disparaging remarks on the condition of hospitals and schools in Uttar Pradesh.



A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Dutta issued notice on the plea of Khan, in which he challenged the order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his plea against the decision of the city police. The apex court sought a response from the Delhi Police on a plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging a decision of the city police to declare him as a "bad character."

SC notice to JNU on defamation case against 'The Wire' editor

The Supreme Court ordered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to verify whether any dossier was submitted by a professor, allegedly depicting the university as a "den of organised sex racket".



SC to hear pleas for independent probe into Atiq Ahmad's killing on July 14 The top court was hearing a plea filed by Amita Singh, Professor and Chairperson of the Centre for Study of Law and Governance at the JNU, against a Delhi High Court order that had set aside a summons issued to the editor and deputy editor of news portal "The Wire" in a criminal defamation case relating to the publication of the dossier.



SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking to set up STPs to treat waste The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will hear petitions on July 14, including the one filed by the sister of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf, who wants a commission chaired by a retired apex court judge to investigate their "custodial" and "extra-judicial deaths".



The PIL sought directions from the state governments and their authorities, including the pollution control boards, to set up STPs to treat waste. The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to all state governments and their relevant authorities to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) and asked the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal.

(With agency input)