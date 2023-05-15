Home / India News / Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea on cleaning of rivers Ganga, Yamuna

Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to clean rivers Ganga and Yamuna and monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation, saying there is a specialised tribunal for this

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to clean rivers Ganga and Yamuna and monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation, saying there is a specialised tribunal for this.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with his grievances.

"Why don't you move the NGT? There is is a specialised tribunal for this. We are not inclined to entertain this," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Swami Gurcharan Mishra seeking directions to clean the rivers and also monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation.

First Published: May 15 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

