SC sets 3-month timeframe for President on bills sent by governors

The Supreme Court has prescribed that the President should decide on bills sent for consideration by governors within a timeframe of three months.

"We prescribe that the President is required to take a decision on the bills reserved for his consideration by the governor within a period of three months from the date on which such reference is received," the bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan stated in the order made public on Friday, reported India Today.

The apex court added that any delay beyond three months must be backed by valid reasons, which must be documented and communicated to the concerned state.

The ruling came as the apex court set aside Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s decision to reserve 10 bills for consideration of the President in November 2023 after they had already been reconsidered by the state Assembly.

The bench observed that the President's actions under Article 201 of the Constitution are subject to judicial review, reinforcing that even the highest constitutional authorities are accountable.

Under Article 201, a state governor may reserve a bill for the President’s consideration. However, the Constitution does not specify a timeframe for the President to act, a loophole that the court has now decisively closed, the report stated.

Rejecting the concept of indefinite inaction, the court declared that the President cannot exercise a “pocket veto.”

"The position of law is settled that even where no time limit is prescribed for the exercise of any power under a statute, it should be exercised within a reasonable time. The exercise of powers by the President under Article 201 cannot be said to be immune to this general principle of law,” it noted.