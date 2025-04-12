'Hostage-like' chaos at Delhi airport: Over 50 flights delayed, flyers fume

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport came to a grinding halt after a powerful dust storm battered Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday evening.

Over 50 domestic flights were delayed, 25 diverted, and at least seven cancelled between Friday evening and Saturday morning, airport sources confirmed. The dust storm, second in two days, also injured four people, officials told Times of India (ToI).

The storm left hundreds of passengers stranded for hours, with many voicing their outrage online over what they called “shocking” airline mismanagement.

Airports choked, passengers left in limbo

Chaos erupted inside the terminals, especially at boarding gates, as rescheduled and diverted flights arrived all at once, causing severe overcrowding late Friday night and into Saturday. Senior airport officials acknowledged the spike in footfall and admitted the situation was “challenging.”

“After the dust storm, many flights were diverted and delayed. This led to crowding and confusion at the airport,” a senior official said.

Passengers vent anger on social media

Meanwhile, social media exploded with angry posts and videos showing overcrowded terminals, exhausted passengers, and alleged apathy by airline staff.

Passengers called out major carriers like Air India and IndiGo for poor communication and lack of basic facilities during the delays.

“@airindia @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia Most mismanaged, misinformed world class international airport, New Delhi. #INDIRAGandhi.. worse than bus stand,” one frustrated user posted on X.

Air India responded: “Dear Mr Lal, we hear you. However, kindly know that the flights are affected due to adverse effect of bad weather. Please be assured that our staff is trying to the best of their abilities to assist all passengers.”

Another viral post showed passengers cramped near the boarding area with the caption: “Passengers treated worse than cattle.”

IndiGo passengers also reported repeated flight delays. One user wrote: “@IndiGo6E the 6E 2198, Indigo flight from Kolkata to Delhi got rescheduled 6 times in the evening. People are already 6hrs late. Are you going to refund the amount now??”

IndiGo replied with the updated departure time of 3:15 am and later clarified the flight eventually took off at 4:00 am.

Among the most severe complaints came from passengers of Air India flight AI 2512. Dr HY Desai, who was on the flight, wrote a detailed post on X: “The flight AI 2512, scheduled at 19:30 on 11-04-2025, kept delaying hour by hour. All passengers were held hostage the whole night at Delhi airport without any clarity. No food or water was provided, even to infants, children, pregnant women, and patients. Only after agitation were basic needs met.”

Dr Desai further alleged that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were “soft” on Air India staff and ignored passenger grievances.

Another passenger, Vipul Singh, shared a video showing chaotic scenes at Terminal 3 and described it as a “stampede-like situation.”

Airport staff and CISF deployed to manage crowd

Officials also confirmed that senior CISF officers and airport authorities were stationed at the site to manage the crowd and help passengers. However, many travellers claimed that the response was disorganised and too slow.

Anger escalated when a passenger reported an Air India staff member referring to passengers' concerns as “Bhandara” — a term used for community feasts — during the delayed boarding of flight AI 2705.

“Shocked by Air India staff Krishna Kant Sharma referring to valid concerns as ‘Bhandara’… This is no way to treat paying customers,” the user posted.

Similar complaints followed from passengers of AI 2725 and AI 2651, with no updates provided for hours. “What the hell is going on? We’re still waiting for the gate announcement,” one user said.

Another posted, “There is total chaos at Terminal 3. No Air India staff to help, no flight updates. @DelhiAirport @DelhiAirportGMR, please do something.”

Weather wreaks havoc across Delhi-NCR

The dust storm didn’t just hit flight operations. The sudden weather change, with gusty winds and evening showers, led to falling of trees, massive traffic jams, and power outages across the capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speeds hit 74 kmph at IGI Airport, 70 kmph at Pragati Maidan, and 69 kmph at Lodhi Road. The temperature at Palam fell by 10°C, while Safdarjung recorded a 7°C drop.

Municipal and emergency services were overwhelmed with distress calls. The NDMC received eight reports of fallen trees, the MCD reported four, and the PWD received 10 complaints between 6 pm and 8 pm. The fire department responded to two tree-related emergencies.

An electric pole collapsed at ITO, contributing to localised power failures. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) confirmed disruptions in areas like Narela, Bawana, Badli, and Mangolpuri.