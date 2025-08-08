Supreme Court slams ED, questions low conviction rate in PMLA cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during hearings in two separate cases, questioning its low conviction rate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as well as its functioning and extensive powers. One SC bench remarked that the agency “cannot act like a crook” and must operate within the boundaries of law, The Times of India reported.

SC questions ED in BPSL insolvency case

In the first matter, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai heard review petitions related to the Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL) insolvency case. The court had earlier recalled its May 2 verdict that had directed the liquidation of BSPL, in which it had invalidated a resolution plan submitted by JSW Steel, calling it unlawful and in violation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

During the hearing, the ED’s role and investigation in the BPSL case came under scrutiny. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the probe agency. “What is the conviction rate?” asked Justice Gavai. Mehta responded that conviction rates were low even in other penal offences, attributing this to delays and procedural inefficiencies. “Even if they are not convicted, you have been successful in sentencing them almost without a trial for years together,” Justice Gavai observed, referring to prolonged pre-trial custody and stringent bail conditions under the PMLA. Mehta pleaded that the agency had recovered and returned nearly ₹23,000 crore to victims of financial crimes.