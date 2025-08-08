Home / India News / Under pact, 6,774 Indian workers went to Israel for work as of July 1: Govt

Under pact, 6,774 Indian workers went to Israel for work as of July 1: Govt

This was revealed by Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
The government said it accords highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad, including Indian workers. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Under a bilateral framework agreement signed in November 2023, a total of 6,774 Indian workers went to Israel for work as of July 1 this year, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

This was revealed by Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha on the total number of labourers recruited from India by Israel consequent to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023.

Singh said that during the ongoing conflict, "one Indian agriculture worker was killed in an attack from Lebanon in March 2024".

"Three Indian nationals were injured, one in rocket fire from Gaza on October 7, 2023, and two more in an attack from Lebanon in March 2024," the minister said.

The government said it accords highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad, including Indian workers.

In 2022, India and Israel commenced negotiations on a bilateral framework agreement for Indian nationals to "gain access to Israel through safe, orderly, regulated and legal migration", he said.

The Framework Agreement and Implementation Protocols were signed in November 2023.

"Under the agreement, 6,774 Indian workers had arrived in Israel for work as on July 1, 2025. This includes 6,730 Indian nationals in construction sector and 44 Indian nationals employed as caregivers, based on demand raised by the Israel side," Singh said.

In addition, according to available information, around 7,000 Indian nationals have been recruited as caregivers and around 6,400 Indian nationals have been recruited in the construction sector "through private channels".

Out of these, around 220 have returned to India primarily due to "skill mismatch and language barriers", Singh said.

"Our embassy remains in regular touch with the Indian community in Israel and organises frequent consular visits to ensure safety and well-being of Indian workers in Israel.

"The Indian Embassy coordinates with Israeli authorities for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Israel and to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured and compensation for the victims," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC clears release of 'Udaipur Files' despite plea for stay

SC nixes Justice Varma's plea, says conduct does not inspire confidence

People face UPI payment issues; NPCI attributes glitches to banks

NCERT adds chapters on Manekshaw, Brig Usman, Major Sharma to syllabus

SC urges Centre, IAF to recognise step-mothers for family pension

Topics :israelIndia Israel tiesindian workers

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story