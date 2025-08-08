Under pact, 6,774 Indian workers went to Israel for work as of July 1: Govt

Under a bilateral framework agreement signed in November 2023, a total of 6,774 Indian workers went to Israel for work as of July 1 this year, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

This was revealed by Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha on the total number of labourers recruited from India by Israel consequent to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023.

Singh said that during the ongoing conflict, "one Indian agriculture worker was killed in an attack from Lebanon in March 2024".

"Three Indian nationals were injured, one in rocket fire from Gaza on October 7, 2023, and two more in an attack from Lebanon in March 2024," the minister said.

The government said it accords highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad, including Indian workers. In 2022, India and Israel commenced negotiations on a bilateral framework agreement for Indian nationals to "gain access to Israel through safe, orderly, regulated and legal migration", he said. The Framework Agreement and Implementation Protocols were signed in November 2023. "Under the agreement, 6,774 Indian workers had arrived in Israel for work as on July 1, 2025. This includes 6,730 Indian nationals in construction sector and 44 Indian nationals employed as caregivers, based on demand raised by the Israel side," Singh said.