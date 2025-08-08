Gujarat High Court extends Asaram's bail in 2013 rape case till August 21

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday extended the bail of self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu in a rape case, till August 21, on medical grounds.

Asaram has been in jail since August 2013 for allegedly raping a schoolgirl and was arrested after the 16-year-old, whose parents were both devotees, lodged a complaint with police. Two months later, Asaram and his son Narayan Sai were booked for allegedly raping two sisters at their ashram in Surat, Gujarat.

Earlier in January, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Asaram on medical grounds till the end of March in the 2013 rape case.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal directed that Asaram shall not attempt to tamper with the evidence, and shall not meet his followers after he is released on interim bail. Three policemen will escort Asaram, and they will not interfere in the treatment, the bench ordered. The bench noted that Asaram has various age-related health conditions and had two heart attacks."We are inclined to grant bail to the petitioner on medical grounds by the end of March. The petitioner shall not make any attempt to tamper with the evidence, shall not meet his followers," the order stated.