Home / India News / Surge in domestic travels continues; Manali, Goa top destinations: OYO

Surge in domestic travels continues; Manali, Goa top destinations: OYO

As far as destinations are concerned, mountains are the clear choice this summer with 30 per cent of the votes, followed closely by beaches at 26 per cent, it added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Surge in domestic travels continues; Manali, Goa top destinations: OYO

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the summer sizzles, Indians are preparing for holidays with 82 per cent of them intending to travel during this season making Manali and Goa as their favourite hill and beach destinations respectively, acco­rding to a survey by Hospitality technology firm, OYO.
According to OYO’s Summer Vacation Index 2023, the surge in domestic travels that was induced by Covid restrictions continues with a staggering 92 per cent of respondents planning to explore domestic destinations. The survey, which took responses of over 15,000 people across India via OYO app, also found that shorter trips and “staycations” of 1-3 days continue to be the top preference.

“The travel resurgence continues strong with 82 per cent Indians intending to travel during this summer season. The Covid travel restriction induced trend of rediscovery of our own country’s beauty also continues strong with a staggering 92 per cent planning to explore domestic destinations,” OYO said in a statement.
As far as destinations are concerned, mountains are the clear choice this summer with 30 per cent of the votes, followed closely by beaches at 26 per cent, it added.

“India’s favourite mountain destination is Manali, followed by Kashmir, Mcleod Ganj, Ooty and Coorg. OYO hotels in Man­ali continue to see an uptick in demand as summer travel gains pace,” the company said. On the other hand, Goa continues to be India’s preferred choice for beaches, with 50 per cent people wanting to travel there.
“Demand for hotels in Goa has surged by more than 20 per cent compared to the same period last year. This was followed by Andaman Nicobar, Kerala, Pondicherry, and Gok­arna,” said the survey conducted between May 7 and 14, 2023. OYO said its survey also found that respondents show­ed a strong inclination towards exploring offbeat and lesser-known destinations.

Also Read

Surge in bookings, cost cutting fuel 8-fold surge in IPO-bound OYO's Ebitda

IPO-bound OYO to expand its US presence with over 100 new hotels this year

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

IPO-bound OYO to lay off 600 in its tech team, hire 250 in sales roles

OYO announces launch of category for highly rated hotels in 70 cities

Lawmakers introduce legislation in US Cong to protect documented dreamers

Delhi Metro starts special drive to clear encroachment outside 11 stations

RBI scraps Rs 2,000 note; exchange, deposit allowed until Sept 30

HM Shah reviews issues like counter terrorism at MHA 'Chintan Shivir'

NFRA imposes five-year ban, Rs 5 lakh penalty on auditor for lapses

Topics :OyoTravel

First Published: May 19 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story