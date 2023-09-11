Suspicious object likely an IED found in J-K's Baramulla, defused

A suspicious object likely an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was detected on Srinagar Baramulla National Highway at Hanjiwera Pattan has been defused by security forces on Monday.

Security arrangements have been beefed up and traffic movement halted in Baramulla after a suspicious object likely an IED was detected on the National Highway.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) are present on the spot.

Further details awaited.

Earlier in August, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was found in Jammu's Nagrota was defused without causing any damage, officials said.

"We received information about a suspicious object lying near the highway. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called and an IED was found. The IED has been destroyed by the team," SP Rural Jammu, Rahul Charak said.