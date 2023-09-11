Home / India News / Lift crash in Thane skyscraper: Toll rises to 7 as 1 more worker dies

Lift crash in Thane skyscraper: Toll rises to 7 as 1 more worker dies

The construction lift in the 40-storey building located in Balkum area off the Ghodbunder Road here collapsed on Sunday evening

Press Trust of India Thane
A team of the regional disaster management cell and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the workers from the basement parking | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

One more labourer has succumbed to injuries following a lift crash at an under-construction 40-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city, raising the death toll in the incident to seven, a civic official said on Monday.

Labourer Sunil Kumar (21) was pulled out alive from the basement parking of the building after the incident on Sunday evening. He was rushed to a hospital where he died of his injuries late Sunday night, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A case has been registered against the contractor under Indian Penal Code sections 304(2) (rash and negligent act), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane from Kapurbawdi police station told PTI.

The construction lift in the 40-storey building located in Balkum area off the Ghodbunder Road here collapsed on Sunday evening.

It was a construction lift and not the regular elevator, Tadvi said on Sunday.

"The workers had finished water-proofing work and entered the lift at the 40th floor when the lift came crashing down at around 7.30 pm and landed in P3 (three levels underground in the parking area)," he said.

Prima facie, one of the supporting cables of the construction lift snapped, leading to the incident, the official said.

A team of the regional disaster management cell and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the workers from the basement parking.

It was not yet clear how the lift cable malfunctioned, Tadvi said.

Also Read

Civic run hospital in Maha's Thane sees 17 deaths in 24 hrs, report sought

Heatwave death toll in Ballia reaches 68 after 14 more patients succumbed

After 18 deaths in 24 hrs, non-serious patients shifted from Thane hospital

Car catches fire in Maharashtra's Thane; 7 members of family escape unhurt

Toll rises to 6 in building collapse in Bhiwandi; rescue ops continue

Karnataka traffic police issues advisory for 'Bengaluru bandh' today

TDP chief, ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu reaches Rajamundry central jail

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince to meet PM Modi at Hyderabad House today

Top headlines: RIL pushes battery unit timeline to 2026, PM signs off G20

Latest LIVE: Saudi's Crown Prince Salman Al Saud to meet PM Modi today

Topics :ThaneMaharashtraDeath toll

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story