Karnataka traffic police issues advisory for 'Bengaluru bandh' today

The protest is expected to affect the transport service in the city

Sep 11 2023 | 9:13 AM IST
Bengaluru traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for the public to plan accordingly after Karnataka State Private Vehicles Owner Association's call for 'Bengaluru Bandh' on Monday.

"There might be disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses and auto rickshaws. Therefore, all road users are advised to use alternative roads and plan their travel accordingly," the advisory stated.

As per the advisory, the police have asked the public to avoid KG Road, Sheshadri Road, GT Road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus stand.

"Vehicle coming from RR Junction towards Khodays circle: move towards to Krishna floor mill and proceed towards Malleshwaram. Vehicles coming from Goodshed road proceed towards G T Road via Sangolli Rayanna circle to reach Okalipuram and proceed towards Sujatha Theatre. Vehicles coming from Ananda Rao circle should move towards Old JDS office road and reach Sheshadripuram Road. Vehicles coming from Mysuru Bank circle, proceed towards Palace road towards Maharani junction underpass and go towards Basaveshwara circle," the advisory mentioned.

The strike was declared in protest against the Karnataka government's Shakti scheme that provides women free travel on non-premium government buses. The private transport operators say that the scheme eats into their profit.

The protest is expected to affect the transport service in the city.

Sep 11 2023 | 9:12 AM IST

