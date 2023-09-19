Suvendu Adhikari welcomes Women's Reservation Bill, calls it a great move

Welcoming Centre's decision to approve Women Reservation Bill, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called it a "great move" and said, "We heartily wanted it."

"The Cabinet has given approval for the Women Reservation Bill. This is a great move. We heartily wanted it. In the land of Bengal, everyone worships women as Goddess Durga. Now, women will get a chance to run the country, what could be better news than this?" he told ANI.

Union Cabinet on Monday cleared the Women's Reservation Bill, sources said on Monday. The meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi.

Further, coming down heavily on Opposition alliance, Suvendu said that the Opposition alliance is an "alliance without ideology."

"This is an opportunist alliance. This alliance has neither an ideology nor a policy. This is an alliance of some corrupt people, some familyists and some appeasers. People will not support them. They have 28 parties and we have only one man-Narendra Modi. This won't last that long," Adhikari said.

The BJP leaders further targeted Asaduddin Owaisi on the Muslim votes and said that people vote for him only for their benefit.

"The people who are with Owaisi vote for him for their benefit. These people get LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme through Modi ji, they get sanitary facilities from Swatch Bharat Yojna, they get free Covid vaccine, they get ration too, but they vote for Congress in Karnataka, in Telangana they vote for Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Rao and they vote for Stalin in Tamil Nadu."

On Monday, Owaisi said that he does not "care" about the INDIA alliance as it would be "suffocating" to be a part of it.

Hitting out at the opposition alliance for not standing up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their ideology, Owaisi said, "Why are they not standing up against the BJP on their ideology? They told us that if they gave us a ticket, they wouldn't get a single vote from Hindus. I am saying this in the open, they say this behind closed doors.

"Congress MP Rahul Gandhi won in Wayanad because the Muslim League, the party's ally in Kerala, saved him from "drowning," Owaisi asserted.