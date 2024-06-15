Home / India News / Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody

Kumar is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the chief minister's official residence

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal leaves the Tis Hazari Court after hearing in connection with the case of alleged assault on her, in New Delhi, Monday, May 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 1:57 PM IST
A court here on Saturday extended till June 22 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.

Kumar is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the chief minister's official residence.

Kumar was produced through video conferencing before the duty metropolitan magistrate, who extended the custody and directed the Delhi Police to produce him on June 22.

Earlier on Friday, the court had extended Kumar's custody by one day after noting that the investigating officer (IO) was not present.

Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

On May 24, he was sent to four days judicial custody, following which he was again remanded in police custody for three days.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

