Swearing-in ceremony of new govt on Dec 13: MP CM-designate Mohan Yadav

Press Trust of India Bhopal

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Mohan Yadav on Monday said the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on December 13.

Yadav was addressing reporters in the evening after he was chosen as the leader of the BJP's legislature party.

Yadav had met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked claim to form the next government after he was declared as the BJP legislature party leader.

He was accompanied by outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma, and the three Central observers to the Raj Bhavan, a BJP spokesperson said.

The governor invited Yadav to form a government in the state and handed over a letter pertaining to his appointment as the next chief minister.

The BJP retained power in MP in the November 17 assembly polls by winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, while the Congress finished a distant second with 66.

PM Modi to attend Chhattisgarh swearing-in ceremony

Chhattisgarh's chief minister-designate and BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath along with his cabinet colleagues on December 13 at a ceremony in Raipur in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, it was announced on Monday.

Besides Sai (59), who will be the BJP's first tribal CM, his council of ministers will also be sworn-in at the ceremony, an official release said. As per constitutional norms, Chhattisgarh, which has a 90-member assembly, can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the CM.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Science College Ground in the state capital at 2 pm, the release issued by the state public relations department said. Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, party's Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur and CMs of some other states will be present at the function, it said. Sai, a prominent tribal face of the saffron outfit in the state, was on Sunday elected as the legislature party leader at a meeting attended by all the 54 newly-elected BJP MLAs here.

The BJP won 54 out of the total 90 assembly seats in the state. The Congress, which won 68 seats in 2018, was reduced to a tally of just 35 this time around. The Gondwana Gantantra Party, a regional outfit, managed to win in one segment.

Topics :Narendra ModiMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsAssembly electionsBJPChattisgarh

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

