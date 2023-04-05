Stagnant milk output: India likely to allow import of butter, ghee

As India once again considers importing milk products like butter and ghee after a considerable gap, trade and market sources said the warning bells have been emanating for quite some time.

Milk prices in India have increased by 12-15 per cent in the last 15 months and Consumer Price Inflation for milk has gone up from 3.81 per cent in February 2022 to 9.65 per cent in February 2023.

Scarce season for milk

One big reason for the current crisis in milk, apart from high feed and fodder rates, is the abnormally weak flush season in FY23.

Flush is the season that usually runs from October to March in North India. It is characterised by abundant milk supply and low prices.

Usually, India produces around 550 million litres of milk per day, which goes up by almost 30 per cent during the flush season.

During this season, dairy companies and cooperatives convert liquid milk into skimmed milk powder (SMP) and butter and store it for use during lean months — April-September.

India annually produces around 300,000 tonnes of SMP and 100,000 tonnes of butter, according to trade and industry players. Of this, around 60-70 per cent is manufactured during the flush season.

But, in the FY23 flush season, industry players said that a spike in fodder rates meant that farmers underfed their cattle. This, along with a slowdown in artificial insemination programmes during the Covid and underfeeding by farmers in those months, led to a per animal drop in milk production.

The per animal drop in milk production was most severe in North India, some industry players said.

Any fall in liquid milk supplies in North India during flush season is bound to cause shortages down the line purely because of its high fat content.

North India’s milk has a fat content of around 6-7 per cent. In West India, it is (5-6 per cent) and South India it is (3.5-4 per cent).

Large-scale deaths of milking domestic cows due to lumpy skin disease were also blamed for the drop in supplies during the flush season. But, several experts dispute this as the disease was largely confined to desi cows, whose per animal milk production is anyway a fraction of hybrid ones.

Animal Husbandry Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said usually milk production has been growing at 6 per cent annually, but in 2022-23, it will be either stagnant or grow at 1-2 per cent.

In the milk business, almost 80 per cent of the price the consumer pays goes for procurement from farmers. Feed and fodder prices comprise 70-80 per cent of milk production.

The government claimed that SMP stocks are adequate but industry players dispute that.

According to their analysis, due to poor liquid milk supplies, the country has SMP stocks of around 70,000-80,000 tonnes compared to the requirement of 200,000-250,000 tonnes.

Against a requirement of 100,000 tonnes of butter oil, just around 10,000-20,000 tonnes was made in the flush season.

The import option

To prevent shortage, a section of the industry has been asking for the canalised import of SMP through government agencies and not under the open general licence.

This looks feasible, according to their analysis, because SMP and butter oil are available at rates cheaper globally than in the domestic markets.

Dairy industry players say that at the last auction rates in the middle of March, SMP was selling globally at around Rs 219 per kg. It was quoted around Rs 300-310 per kg in India. That is a difference of almost 37-41 per cent.

When it comes to butter oil, global prices are around Rs 390 per kg, while the domestic prices are also ruling around the same levels.

India levies 40 per cent duty on SMP imports and a similar duty on butter oil imports.

The drill usually is that domestic agencies like the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) seek the SMP requirement from each cooperative, and based on the requirements, it floats global tenders.

Imports are then distributed among all those who need it so that the supply crunch is eased.

“This has been done in the past and could be attempted now as well. It is because supplies are getting tighter and if imports are delayed, then they might land up at a time when milk supplies go up which then will pull down drop in prices hurting the farmers,” Rahul Kumar, managing director of Lactalis India, a milk and dairy products company, had told 'Business Standard'.

“Import just to reduce prices will harm consumers and we should take a calibrated and balanced view so that interests of farmers and consumers are both protected,” R S Sodhi, president of Indian Dairy Association (IDA) and former managing director of Amul told 'Business Standard' a few weeks back.