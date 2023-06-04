Home / India News / Synergy between start-up ecosystems of India, Saudi Arabia: Prince Al-Saud

Delegates from more than 15 countries participated in the the meeting that started on Saturday

Press Trust of India Panaji
Synergy between start-up ecosystems of India, Saudi Arabia: Prince Al-Saud

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Prince Fahad Bin Mansour Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia on Sunday said there are lots of synergies between the start up ecosystems of India and his nation, which can open up several opportunities.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of G20-StartUp20 Engagement Group meeting, which culminated here during the day, Al-Saud said all the participating countries should work towards implementing the recommendations made during the meeting.

Delegates from more than 15 countries participated in the the meeting that started on Saturday.

"Saudi Arabia and India are the fastest growing economies in the G20 and in the world. There are lots of synergies between the start up ecosystems of the two countries and we can find several opportunities, Al-Saud said.

Saudi Arabia had just received a delegation of 20 entrepreneurs from India and it was assured of all possible help for tie-ups, he said, adding that this was his first visit to the country to explore such opportunities.

Al-Saud said he would be back in India to attend the StartUp20 Summit with firms from his nation to ensure the transformation of such visits to real business opportunities that can benefit both nations.

"India has done a great job in putting together StartUp20. We are supporting the outcomes that emerged from the discussion and look forward to their implementation. All nations must contribute for the implementation of the outcomes of the meeting," he said.

The powerful ecosystems of all the G20 nations should be showcased in front of top investors and decision makers to ensure support and growth, said Al-Saud, who the chair of the board of directors of the Saudi Entrepreneurship Vision.

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

