Home / India News / Tracks at Balasore train accident site repaired, says Ashwini Vaisnaw

Tracks at Balasore train accident site repaired, says Ashwini Vaisnaw

Officials said this implies that at least one set of railway tracks were now fit for trains, but more time will be required to fix all tracks, which include loop lines, at the Balasore accident site

Press Trust of India Balasore
Tracks at Balasore train accident site repaired, says Ashwini Vaisnaw

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Government on Sunday said that both the Up and Down railway tracks at Balasore accident site have been repaired.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted that track linking Up-line has been restored and overhead electification work has also started.

"Track linking of Up-line has been done at 16.45 hours. Overhead electrification work started," Vaishnaw tweeted on Sunday.

He had earlier tweeted that the down line which links Howrah has been restored.

Officials said this implies that at least one set of railway tracks were now fit for trains, but more time will be required to fix all tracks, which include loop lines, at the Balasore accident site.

However, till the overhead electric cable are repaired, only diesel locomotives can be run on the two line which have been repaired.

Once the overhead electric lines are repaired, electric trains can start plying. They indicated that this would take another three days.

Three trains Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train were involved in the pile-up on Friday, being described as one of India's worst train accidents.

The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train and many of its carriages overturned including some onto another train, the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, which was also passing by at the same time on Friday.

Also Read

Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude

Change in electronic interlocking caused train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Odisha train tragedy: District hospitals witness huge flow of patients

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

PM Modi inspects Odisha train accident site, takes stock of situation

Devotees wearing inappropriate clothes barred from entering U'khand temples

Balasore train accident: Mamata Banerjee questions official death toll

Monsoon misses onset date in Kerala; conditions becoming favourable: IMD

Manipur violence: Centre sets up three-member panel to probe cause

Traffic violators detected by AI cameras in Kerala to face heavy fines

Topics :Train AccidentOdisha Railway Minister

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story