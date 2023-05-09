Home / India News / Take weather update before visiting Kedarnath Temple: Authorities

Take weather update before visiting Kedarnath Temple: Authorities

In the wake of heavy snowfall in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag district administration on Tuesday advised pilgrims to visit the temple only after taking a weather update.

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Take weather update before visiting Kedarnath Temple: Authorities

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the wake of heavy snowfall in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag district administration on Tuesday advised pilgrims to visit the temple only after taking a weather update.

"Kedarnath received heavy snowfall on Monday once again. Pilgrims are advised to plan their journey to the temple in accordance with the weather update for the area on Tuesday," Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said.

"The safety of pilgrims is of paramount importance to us," she said.

Fresh registrations for visits to the temple have been stopped till May 15 due to bad weather, joint director of tourism Yogendra Gangwar said.

Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts have witnessed frequent snowfalls in April and May this year.

The way to Hemkund Sahib, a Sikh shrine located in Chamoli district which is to be opened for devotees on May 2, is still clogged with snow.

Twenty-eight Indian Army personnel and volunteers of Hemkund Sahib Trust are busy clearing the snow from the route, Hemkund Sahib Trust said.

Also Read

First puja performed in name of PM Modi as doors open for Kedarnath Temple

Advisory for Kedarnath Dham yatra pilgrims in view of rain, snowfall alert

Chardham yatra halted at Srinagar due to bad weather at Kedarnath

Kedarnath in upper Garhwal Himalayas to open for devotees on April 25

Kerala's Sabarimala Temple opens for annual pilgrimage season today

Easy documentation, role of post offices to boost e-commerce exports

Hiring in startups up in April, despite 6% annual drop in e-recruitment

Undeterred by price hike, liquor sales at nearly 400 mn cases in FY23

Vivek Agnihotri sends notice to Mamata over her 'Kashmir Files' comments

Live streaming of proceedings takes court to homes of common citizens: SC

Topics :KedarnathTravel

First Published: May 09 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story